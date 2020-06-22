Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:
Monday, June 22, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
The Arena, 2401 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. - Noon EDT
St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT.
Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360
Thursday, June 25, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563
Thursday, June 25, 2020 – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Friday, June 26, 2020 – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534