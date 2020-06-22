Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, June 22, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

The Arena, 2401 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. - Noon EDT

St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT.

Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360

Thursday, June 25, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, June 25, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, June 26, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534