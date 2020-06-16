Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, June 15, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Wakarusa Elementary School

400 N. Washington Street, Wakarusa, IN 46573

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger

906 S. Merrifield Avenue Mishawaka, IN 46544

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. - Noon EDT

Mentone Elementary School

301 E. Jackson Street, Mentone, IN 46539

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. - Noon CDT

LaPorte Civic Auditorium

101 Ridge Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, June 18, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Bremen Fire Department,

123 S. Center Street, Bremen, IN 46506

Thursday, June 18, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601