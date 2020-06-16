Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18.
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:
Monday, June 15, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Wakarusa Elementary School
400 N. Washington Street, Wakarusa, IN 46573
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kroger
906 S. Merrifield Avenue Mishawaka, IN 46544
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. - Noon EDT
Mentone Elementary School
301 E. Jackson Street, Mentone, IN 46539
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. - Noon CDT
LaPorte Civic Auditorium
101 Ridge Street, LaPorte, IN 46350
Thursday, June 18, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Bremen Fire Department,
123 S. Center Street, Bremen, IN 46506
Thursday, June 18, 2020 – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana
702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601