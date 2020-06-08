Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12.
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:
Monday, June 8, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Hand2Hand Community Center, 4612 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46619
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path, 12609 N. Syracuse Road, Syracuse, IN 46567
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
Marquette Mall Parking Lot, (Outside of J.C. Penny), 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
Thursday, June 11, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563
Thursday, June 11, 2020 – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Friday, June 12, 2020 – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534