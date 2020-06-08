Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, June 8, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Hand2Hand Community Center, 4612 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46619

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path, 12609 N. Syracuse Road, Syracuse, IN 46567

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Marquette Mall Parking Lot, (Outside of J.C. Penny), 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

Thursday, June 11, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

Kroger, 2001 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, June 11, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, June 12, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534

