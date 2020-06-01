Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 1 through Thursday, June 4.
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:
Monday, June 1, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Hawthorne Elementary School
501 Lusher Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Grace United Methodist Church
3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds
1400 E. Smith Street (Front Parking Lot), Warsaw, IN 46580
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
WHERE: LaPorte High School
602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350
Thursday, June 4, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Argos Elementary School
500 Yearick Street, Argos, IN 46501