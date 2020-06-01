Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, June 1 through Thursday, June 4.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, June 1, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Hawthorne Elementary School

501 Lusher Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Grace United Methodist Church

3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds

1400 E. Smith Street (Front Parking Lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte High School

602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, June 4, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Argos Elementary School

500 Yearick Street, Argos, IN 46501