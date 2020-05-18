Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few bonus food distributions Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 500 households in need.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, May 18, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 E. Pregel Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Mentone Elementary School, 301 E. Jackson, Mentone, IN 46539

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte High School, 602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, May 21, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Bremen High School, 511 W. Grant Street, Bremen, IN 46506

Thursday, May 21, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, May 22, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534