Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few bonus food distributions Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 500 households in need.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, May 11, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 720 S. Main Street, Middlebury, IN 46530

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kroger, 906 Merrifield Avenue, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Wawasee High School, 1 Warrior Path, 12609 N. Syracuse Road, Syracuse, IN 46567

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte High School, 602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, May 14, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, May 14, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, May 15, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534