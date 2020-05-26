Food Bank of Northern Indiana holding food distribution this week

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be holding multiple food distributions this week.
A drive-through will be set up with pre-boxed and pre-bagged items.
Everything is free and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The food drive will be able to help up to 500 households that are in need of food assistance.
Below is a list of the distribution sites and dates:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Evangel Heights United Methodist Church
114 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46615
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Pierceton Elementary School
434 S. 1st Street, Pierceton, IN 46562
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
WHERE: Marquette Mall Parking Lot, Outside of J.C. Penny
201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
Thursday, May 28, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Bristol Elementary School
705 Indiana Street, Bristol, IN 46507
Thursday, May 28, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Triton Elementary School
200 Triton Drive, Bourbon, IN 46504
Thursday, May 28, 2020 – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Friday, May 29, 2020 – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
WHERE: Knox Elementary School
210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534