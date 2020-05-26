Food Bank of Northern Indiana holding food distribution this week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be holding multiple food distributions this week.

A drive-through will be set up with pre-boxed and pre-bagged items.

Everything is free and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The food drive will be able to help up to 500 households that are in need of food assistance.

Below is a list of the distribution sites and dates:

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Evangel Heights United Methodist Church

114 N. Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46615

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Pierceton Elementary School

434 S. 1st Street, Pierceton, IN 46562

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Marquette Mall Parking Lot, Outside of J.C. Penny

201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

Thursday, May 28, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Bristol Elementary School

705 Indiana Street, Bristol, IN 46507

Thursday, May 28, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Triton Elementary School

200 Triton Drive, Bourbon, IN 46504

Thursday, May 28, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana

702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, May 29, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Knox Elementary School

210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534