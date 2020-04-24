Food Bank of Northern Indiana holding food distribution next week

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be holding multiple food distributions next week.

This is starting Monday.

A drive-through will be set up with pre-boxed and pre-bagged items,

Everything is free and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The food drive will be able to help up to 500 households that are in need of food assistance.

Below is a list of the distribution sites and dates:

Monday, April 27, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Pierceton Elementary School, 434 S. 1st Street, Pierceton, IN 46562

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte High School, 602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, April 16, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, April 30, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, April 17, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Knox Elementary School, 210 W. Culver Road, Knox, IN 46534