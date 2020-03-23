Indiana food pantries to stay open during outbreak

Indiana's Family and Social Service Administration is calling on food pantries to stay open during this outbreak.

Many food pantries are supported by a volunteer workforce, with many volunteers over the age of 60.

Many of those older Hoosier, and others with health challenges, are choosing to stay home to protect themselves.

If you're not in a vulnerable population or demographic, officials urge you to help at a local food pantry.

You can call 211 for a list of nearby food pantries.