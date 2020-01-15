Fog this evening, cooler tomorrow

Areas of light rain/drizzle early this evening, along with continued fog, but both will move out this evening. We will have a chance for some spotty to scattered snow showers in northern areas overnight. Temps this evening will fall through the 30s, and lows overnight will be in the low 20s. With winds picking up overnight, wind chill temperatures will be close to 10 degrees near daybreak.

Other than a slight chance for a few spotty flakes tomorrow morning near the lake, most of us see a dry but cooler day with highs in the upper 20s. We’re still watching some messy weather for the weekend. Snow will move in Friday afternoon, and we’ll see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday night. But as temperatures warm overnight, we should see mostly rain by daybreak. Any accumulation overnight should melt quickly on Saturday with the rain, and temps above freezing again. Much colder to finish off the weekend, with times of lake-effect snow showers lasting into the early part of next week. Highs will only be in the upper teens to around 20 degrees Sunday through Tuesday, with lows down into the single digits possible. Temperatures look to be a little closer to normal for the rest of the 10 day forecast.

