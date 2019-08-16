Fog burns off; Isolated rain showers Friday evening

TODAY:

Fog burns off by 10am with partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon with a few spotty showers on the radar. Not a total washout, but evening plans may be impacted tonight.

TONIGHT:

Few showers on/off with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 60s overnight.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: Isolated showers on the radar through the day. Isolated spots of heavier rainfall. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Rain on the radar early. A few afternoon showers popping up. A warm breeze. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.