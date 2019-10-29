Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Kenya talks to Joshua Short about life after 1998 bombing

It was over 21 years ago when the world witnessed an act of terror; the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, the deadliest Al-Qaeda-led attack during the 90s.

It sent a horrific shockwave throughout the world and close to home.

The U.S. ambassador to Kenya at the time, Prudence Bushnell, was caught right in the middle of that tragedy and continues to tell her story about how that day changed her life and her perspective of foreign policy.

She includes this perspective in her new book, Terrorism, Betrayal and Resilience and her exclusive interview with 16 News Now's Joshua Short.

More than 200 people died in that attack, including 12 Americans and South Bend native Arlene Kirk.

"I had a meeting with the Minister of Commerce to discuss an upcoming trade delegation led by our Secretary of Commerce," Ambassador Bushnell told Short. "The perp detonated a thousand pounds of TNT. I was hurled across the room, came to, found I was the only one in the room when one of my colleagues came rushing out and said ambassador we need to get out of here."

That harrowing experience and a career in foreign policy, inspiring Bushnell’s new book, terrorism, betrayal and resilience.

With America’s recent about-face in Syria, betrayal has become a timely topic during our sit-down.

"I would apply this adjective to Syria: deadly, unmitigated botch-up, D-U-M-B," she said. "It is dumb and I am so sorry for the people who are directly suffering the consequences.

We need to have some empathy for what is happening to them."

You can watch the full story in the video above.