Former MSP trooper sentenced to probation in embezzlement case

A former Michigan State Trooper accused of embezzling from the Central Cass County Fire Department learned his fate Friday afternoon.

Jesse Binns was given 18 months' probation for stealing $18,971 from his other job the fire department, where he was assistant chief and treasurer.

In court Friday, his lawyer said Binns was a good man who started gambling to deal with the stresses of his job and his life.

Binns already paid back the money he took. He was also made to pay a $180 supervision fee, a $500 fine and other court costs. He was given one day in jail, with one day of credit for time served.

Binns was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment and is currently not allowed in any casino or gambling facility. He also cannot partake in computer gambling or lottery.

During a victim statement, one of his former co-workers at the fire department said she did not hate Binns but felt as if he thought they should be responsible for "the bed he made".

"It's not as hard to ask for help as you think," the judge told Binns.

Binns apologized to his victims before leaving the courtroom.

