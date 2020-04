If you blinked you might have missed it.

This morning four A-10 Warthogs from the 122-nd fighter wing flew over Fort Wayne.

The flyover was a way to honor the healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers on the front lines during the pandemic.

The A-10's flew over Lutheran Hospital and headed downtown.

The flyover are also intended to lift morale’s as people continue to stay at home and practice social distancing.