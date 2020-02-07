Flu season so far: 12K deaths, 22M sick

Flu activity across the U.S. has increased over the last three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 48 states. In Hawaii, Oregon, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the outbreaks were less active. (Source: CDC)

Rates among children and young adults remain higher than in recent flu seasons.

A total of 78 influenza-associated deaths in children have been reported so far this season. That’s an increase of 14 since last week’s report.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 12,000 deaths, 22 million illnesses and 210,000 hospitalizations from flu.

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 48 states. In Hawaii, Oregon, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the outbreaks are less active.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

It takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu after your vaccination.

The CDC said it expects flu season to continue through February.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.