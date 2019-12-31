Flu season in full swing; local doctor weighs in

Flu season is in full swing, with the CDC estimating more than 2,100 deaths from the illness.

The CDC estimates there have already been more than four and a half million cases of the flu this year, and we're only at the start of flu season.

Indiana is one of a handful of states with high levels of flu-like illnesses.

A local health expert says it's likely to get worse this season.

"We're still fairly early in our flu season, and it's likely to get worse as we get into the first part of the year, but we have certainly seen an uptick in the number of cases in our community at this time, so it's out there," said the South Bend Clinic's Dr. Rob Riley.

Two of the most common places where the flu can spread are schools and offices.

