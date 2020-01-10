Flu kills 4,800 people in US so far this season, CDC reports

America’s flu season got a lot more deadly in the last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates another 1,900 people were killed by influenza, bringing the total for the 2019-2020 season to 4,800.

Since the flu season officially began in late September, influenza has sickened at least 9.7 million people. Some 87,000 have been hospitalized.

A total of 32 children have died so far this season. Five more died since last week.

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 46 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” the CDC says. “Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications.”

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

