Florida woman bites home intruder: ‘I’m not your mama; Get out of my house’

Fight or flight?

Fort Lauderdale Police said Fitzroy Morton tried to break into Alice Coleman’s apartment Monday morning. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Alice Coleman said she did a lot of both when an intruder forced his way into her home Monday morning.

“He was telling me, ‘No, mama. Everything gon’ be all right,'” Coleman said. “‘Everything’s not going to be all right. I’m not your mama. I don’t know who you are. Get out of my house.'”

Police said Fitzroy Morton tried to break into the 61-year-old’s Fort Lauderdale apartment. And if that's the case, he clearly targeted the wrong person.

“I was able to bite him. And I didn’t even have my teeth in my mouth like now,” Coleman explained. “My brother say, ‘How did you bite him?’ I said, ‘With the little teeth I got, I bit him.’”

Coleman woke up early to the fire alarm going off. When she opened her front door to check it out, Morton pushed his way in, she said.

"I felt some kind of danger. I sensed it and I seen that look on his face. My life were in danger," Coleman recalled.

But Coleman is a fighter. The man, nearly half her age, was no match.

"I ran out and when I ran out, he locked himself in here,” Coleman demonstrated, “locked me out of my own place."

She ran to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

"The police came and asked me where he was. I said he was in my apartment. The police knocked on the door and said, ‘Police!’ He opened the door. And when he opened the door, they pulled him out and put the handcuffs on and put him in the car," Coleman said.

He was still in cuffs when he stood before a judge Tuesday morning, now facing three felonies.

With Morton locked up, Coleman is back to her spunky self. But when it comes to being home alone, she's taking a different approach.

"I'll be more careful from now on when I open my door,” she said. “I'll open my door with my taser because I have one."

Morton has been denied bond and is currently in the Broward County Jail.

