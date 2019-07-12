Florida mother arrested after recording video of daughter licking tongue depressor, putting it back

A mother in Jacksonville, Fla., has been arrested after she recorded a video of her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a medical center then putting it back, according to WJXT.

Cori Ward, 30, is charged with tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury.

Ward told WJXT she was “just being silly,” but the video went viral and she started receiving death threats.

The video shows a 10-year-old girl pulling a tongue depressor out of a jar, licking it, and then placing it back into the jar while her mother records video. It was filmed Tuesday inside an exam room at a medical center for kids and families near Jacksonville.

“Why do it and record it? I had just been waiting a long time. I was just being silly with my kid,” Ward said.

Her soon-to-be ex-husband says he was horrified when he realized the girl in the video was his daughter.

“My mouth hit the floor. I was completely surprised and shocked that she would even put something like that out there to be seen. I’m very embarrassed,” he said.

All About Kids and Families Medical Center issued a statement that reads in part:

“Upon notification of this isolated incident, we contacted law enforcement to request a full and thorough investigation. In addition, we immediately removed all material and containers from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility.”

“I feel like this is not even real and if I could go back and change it, I definitely would,” said Ward.

