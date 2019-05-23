Florida man takes a bath in kitchen sink at Wendy’s

Haley Leach has a message for anyone thinking about eating at the Wendy’s on Hwy. 90 in Milton, Florida: Don’t.

The barefoot man wore nothing but shorts as he climbed in the sink, much to the delight of the coworkers cheering him on. (Source: Haley Leach)

She uploaded a recording of a Snapchat video to her Facebook page Tuesday night that shows a man bathing in the restaurant’s industrial-sized kitchen sink.

The owner of the restaurant didn’t identify the man, but confirmed in a statement to the Northwest Florida Daily News that he no longer works at the eatery.

“We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,” the statement said. “This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

They laughed as they recorded him in the soapy water. One of the girls asked him how the water felt.

“It’s warm,” he said.

At one point, he asked for a towel. One of the girls then handed him a couple of napkins.

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurant sent investigators to the fast-food joint on Wednesday.

The restaurant remained open for business, but only after it passed inspection. The manager was lectured on sanitation, safety and the urgency of managerial control.

