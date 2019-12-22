Florida man arrested after police pursuit of stolen car in LaPorte County

A Florida man is in custody in connection to a police pursuit in LaPorte County.

A deputy saw a car that had been reported stolen on Saturday and attempted to pull it over. The driver instead took US 12 to State Road 212 before heading toward Michigan City on Michigan Boulevard.

The car ended up stopping at Normandy Village Apartment Complex, where the driver attempted to run away.

David Whitney, 34, allegedly resisted arrest. He is accused of kicking toward a deputy ad a police K9. The K9 bit Whitney before he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the LaPorte County Jail.

Felony charges against him include resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and possession of a syringe.