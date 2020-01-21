Florida man accused of killing boss over political views

A Florida man is accused of murdering his boss on a construction site over a difference in political views.

Mason Toney, 28, is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss on Monday. The victim, 28-year-old William Knight, was a “proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump." Co-workers described Toney as “anti-government.”

Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site just off the Florida Turnpike.

Toney left the scene in a white pick-up truck and was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

