Florida inmate arrested for 1986 murder of southwest Michigan woman

A man has been brought back to southwest Michigan to face justice for a decades-old murder case.

Robert Waite has been charged with killing 59-year-old Wilda Wilkinson in 1986. Waite was already in prison in Florida for an unrelated kidnapping and sexual battery charge.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County, nine years after Michigan State Police reopened the cold case.

Detectives say Waite killed Wilkinson during a home invasion in Bangor. Police matched partial DNA found on clothes to Waite.

Wilkinson was found dead in her home by her daughter.

Detectives also say Waite admitted to the homicide. He reportedly was one of the initial suspects in the crime and "had always been a person of interest in the homicide and could not be ruled out."

In March, another man confessed to killing Wilkinson, but they dismissed those charges once they confirmed Waite's DNA.

