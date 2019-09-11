Florida girl brings pet bearded dragon to school so he won’t be lonely

A Florida school district is reminding parents to check their children’s backpacks after an unusual passenger was found in one middle schooler’s bag.

In a Facebook post, Bay County School District officials say a middle school student brought her pet bearded dragon Jango with her Monday because she “didn’t want him to be sad at home all alone.”

The reptile was found in the student’s backpack.

“Students are not supposed to bring pets to school. However, we recognize that she was trying to include her bearded dragon in her school activities because she didn’t want him to feel lonely at home by himself. We encourage inclusion and completely understand her intent. No harm, no foul," wrote district spokesperson Sharon Michalik in an email to USA Today.

The school district says after the discovery, they put the bearded dragon in a box until an adult could take him home. They also reminded parents to check their children’s backpacks before sending them out the door.

“Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone but a backpack (Vera Bradley no less) is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day,” wrote the district on Facebook.

