Flooding in New Buffalo prompts warnings for residents

Not a single person was out on the water today.

The marina at New Buffalo was a ghost town.

Water levels were pushing over the docks, creeping on to the grass and picnic areas.

The bridge that takes you directly to the beach was shut down for most of the day.

Many residents say they’ve never seen anything like this.

“I've been a resident of New Buffalo for 25 years,” Roman Vyskocil said. “This is the first time I've seen weather like this in June. I've never seen a lake on a beach before here at the local new buffalo park. It's been crazy weather. It's supposed to calm down. It's been one of the wettest springs I've ever witnessed here.”

Roads re-opened by mid-afternoon with many people flocking to check out the waves.

Some residents urged for everyone to be safe while checking out the waves.

“The higher the water is, the more likely you are to get stuck between those rocks and stuff,” Lenik Zaranski said. “It’s not supposed to be that high you know if it’s a couple of feet higher you may not see something. You could trip you could fall you could hurt yourself. I’d just be careful near the water.”

