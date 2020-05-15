Flood potential continues through the weekend

TODAY:

A cold front gradually passes this morning, essentially cutting off the rain showers by noon. with 1-2" of rainfall already in the ground, ongoing flooding will be an issue for most of the day. Some afternoon sunshine may manage to peek through the clouds, warming us into the low 70s

TONIGHT:

Mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Mainly clear skies overnight.

THIS WEEKEND--

SATURDAY: A sunny start with dry conditions early. Late rain develops with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, stormy, soggy. Another chance of heavy rain with highs in the upper 60s.