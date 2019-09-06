Lots of waterfront lots to be auctioned in Elkhart

A prominent Elkhart family is liquidating some of its land holdings, which promises to flood the market with lots of waterfront lots.

“It is just, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime offering,” said Roger Diehm with the Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. “The Haines family got a permit back in ’68, ’69 to dredge this.”

An upcoming auction will provide a chance to be the next person to put something up in the upscale Lexington Landing subdivision, or to be the first person to build on the unnamed, 7-acre, man-made lake on Quail Island.

There are 43 undeveloped lots in all. Eighteen are along the St. Joseph River, and 11 front the unnamed lake.

Many of the lots are within reach of city sewer and water, and they range in size from a half-acre to a dozen acres.

All 43 will be sold in a single day to the highest bidder.

“The family has decided it's selling. They're selling it, and its absolute, and that means regardless of price, it's going to sell,” Diehm said. “At the end of the day, whichever way brings the most money, individual lots or a combination, that’s the way it’s going to sell.”

The property isn’t far from the intersection of State Road 19 and Lexington Avenue in Elkhart.

This weekend brings the first of five open houses designed to let interested parties get a firsthand look at what is being offered.

“If you've got a developer that would like to have this island,

he can come in here and buy the whole thing,” Diehm said. “On the Lexington Landing side, we've got a [planned unit development] that you can put condos, apartments, it's all been approved.”

The auction will take place Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart.

For additional information, visit schraderauction.com/auctions/7549.

According to the auction booklet, the Haines operated a contracting company that built many of the roads, bridges, and sewer and water lines that serve the greater Elkhart area.

The property being auctioned is now owned by a partnership of five sons. The oldest son is 91, and the family has decided it is now time to sell.

