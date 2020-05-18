Flood Watch in effect Monday for parts of Michiana

TODAY:

On and off rain showers will continue for most of your Monday. Rain will gradually pull to the east, affecting Elkhart and Kosciusko Counties the most. We're under a Flood Watch for these areas until 8pm. Highs reach the upper 60s with a general mugginess to the air.

TONIGHT:

Lows dip into the upper 50s. Still quite mild and humid with a few rain showers on the radar. Thicker cloud cover lingers into Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Wake-up showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the middle 60s. Finally some light at the end of this soggy tunnel.