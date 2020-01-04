Fleet Feet in Mishawaka hosts Resolution Run 5K

Dozens of runners headed to Fleet Feet in Mishawaka on Saturday to be a part of their first social run of the year.

It was the annual Resolution Run 5K to help those with 2020 fitness goals.

The runners started at the store and by the time it was time to go snow was coming down.

Fleet Feet even served pancakes to help warm these runners up when they came back inside.

Store manager Jenn Davis says even when it's cold, running can be a great exercise to do with friends.

"Today we are having our first fun run of the year. It's our resolution run," she explains. "Just a way to help keep people out there and hold them more accountable for some of those New Year's resolutions that they made at the beginning of the year."

If you're looking to run with a group, Fleet Feet hosts social runs every Wednesday night at Eddy Street Commons.