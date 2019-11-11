Flags raised at Mishawaka Veterans Day event

Veterans were celebrated for their dedication and service to our country Monday, and Mishawaka was no different.

The new Veteran Plaza officially opened in Mishawaka, honoring the sacrifices of those who served.

While that was the main reason we were here to see those flags go up for veterans, when the plaza was under construction, the city found a time capsule, and we got to see what was inside.

Mayor Dave Wood said this capsule could have come from the Cold War era, but we found there were much more older objects inside.

Among them were some old coins from the 1950s and '60s and a film called the city of Mishawaka. Now they just need to find something that plays it.

Then they came across some damp files, that's when Wood read a piece of paper that showed just how old some of these items were.

"This is the Mishawaka council bylaws from the first statute," he said. "This is from the 1880s."

The mayor also said that they plan on putting the time capsule back with some items from our time, as well as including anything they found that they think will last the test of time.

