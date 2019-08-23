Five hospitalizations from rare gonorrhea infections in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating after five people were hospitalized with rare gonorrhea infections.

Four cases were confirmed in Kalamazoo County and one in St. Joseph County.

Officials are looking into a sixth possible case of the sexually transmitted infection known as disseminated gonococcal infection, otherwise known as DGI.

Health departments throughout Michigan are urging residents to practice safe sex to avoid the rare but serious infection.

Those with the infection may or may not have the symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease. Instead, symptoms may include fevers, chills and joint pain, stiffness and swelling. It can also cause infections in joints and internal organs.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is urged to contact their healthcare provider.