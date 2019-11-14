Five female South Bend Common Council members join 16 Morning News Now

The November election brought many changes to area governments, including a historic shift in South Bend council membership.

In January, there will be a female majority in South Bend's Common Council for the first time ever

Karen White, At Large Council Member; Sharon McBride, 3rd District Representative; Sheila Niezgodski, 6th District Representative; Rachel Tomas Morgan, At Large Council Member; and Lori Hamann, At Large Council Member all joined Tricia Sloma to talk about the future of the council.

