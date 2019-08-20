5 arrested in 2 Kosciusko Co. busts after meth, heroin, stolen property found

Kosciusko County's unified drug task force arrested five people during two separate busts last Thursday.

NET 43 officers and Warsaw SWAT units searched a property at the 4500 block of West 400 North in Warsaw where they located 131 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, and an abundance of stolen tools and lawn equipment.

Authorities say the stolen items were taken from Kosciusko and Marshall Counties. Police say some of the tools were taken from storage units in the area.

After the search was conducted, 34-year-old Frank Daniels and 25-year-old Kendall Rodgers of Middlebury were taken into custody, as was 52-year-old Chad Thompson of Warsaw. All three were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on drug-related charges on a $25,000 bond.

At the same time Thursday evening, NET 43 also searched a property on the 8200 block of East U.S. 30 lot 52 in Pierceton. Officers found an ounce of meth inside the property, leading to the arrests of 52-year-old Troy Howard of Pierceton and 51-year-old Maryjean Howard of Elkhart on a charge of dealing methamphetamine Both were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The Narcotics Enforcement Team was started back in March and has since made several drug busts leading to arrests in Kosciusko County.