Five arrested in Kosciusko Co. drug bust

Five people were arrested and charged with various crimes in connection with a drug bust by Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 in Kosciusko County Wednesday afternoon.

Police approached a home in the 7800 block of West Lovetts Lane near Hoffman Lake around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office. As they came toward the house, Robert Boatwright, who had several active arrest warrants, retreated into his home.

Officers established a perimeter and a Warsaw Police Department K-9 unit responded, eventually finding Boatwright hiding in a built-in basement cabinet after police entered the home.

Police were granted a search warrant after they reportedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight. In the execution of the warrant, they found two handguns, drug scales and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Boatwright, 28, of Claypool, was arrested and charged with felony manufacturing or dealing meth, possession of meth and a parole violation, in addition to misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Seth Wright, 29, of Bourbon, was arrested for felony possession of meth and misdemeanor false informing, visiting a common nuisance and a foreign warrant.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lacey Trowbridge, of Bourbon, and Tippecanoe's Nicholas Irvine, 26, were each arrested for felony possession of meth and misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance.

Tabitha Jo Baldridge, 22, of Claypool, was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 consists of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake police departments, Indiana State Police and Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office. The unit can be contacted by email at NET43@kcgov.com or by phone at 574-372-2494.

