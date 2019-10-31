Five adults, four children displaced after Thursday morning apartment fire in Elkhart

Five adults and four children are displaced following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Elkhart.

Fire crews responded to the 700 block of West Marion Street around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to a news release, firefighters had a difficult time reaching the fire due to the layout of the large home made into six apartments.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the apartments.

The Red Cross is assisting the adults and children ranging from ages 2 to 9.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

