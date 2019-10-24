Five Star Life looks to help teens in local community

7,000 kids drop out of school every day and no community is immune to this.

That's why a local organization called Five Star Life is looking to help teens in our own community, through leadership and healthy mindsets.

One of the founders of Five Star Life is Seth Maust, and he joined Joshua Short on 16 News Now Thursday afternoon to talk more about the organization.

This Saturday, Five Star Life and Drive and Shine are partnering up for a special event. If you get a car wash at a local Drive and Shine car wash, the proceeds will go to Five Star Life.

To learn more about the organization, you can visit their website.