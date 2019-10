A local organization called Five Star Life is looking to help teens in our own community, through leadership and healthy mindsets.

Five Star Life and Drive and Shine are partnering up for a special event. If you get a car wash at a local Drive and Shine car wash, the proceeds will go to Five Star Life.

Saturday morning, 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim Samra went to the Drive and Shine in Mishawaka to show how the partnership is benefiting local teens.