Fishermen catch 13-foot great white shark off Florida coast

A New Year’s Day fishing charter started out slow, but it sure didn’t end that way.

It took about 80 minutes to reel in the massive 13-foot great white shark. (Source: WPLG, Fishing Headquarters, CNN)

Before the trip was over, the people on board the boat had landed a 13-foot great white shark.

“The rod tweaked over, and man, it was on,” said Bobby Diaz with the charter company Fishing Headquarters.

He’s been working fishing charters for a decade and couldn’t believe what was happening.

“We were all like, “What in the world was that?’” Diaz said. “We had no idea what was going on.”

Everyone on the fishing boat worked together to reel in the shark, about two miles off the coast.

Simon Asnes hooked the massive 1,000-pound predator about three hours into the trip.

"I thought I was going to get yanked out of the boat, that thing was pulling really hard," he said. “We didn’t know what it was for a while but when it jumped out of the water that was crazy.”

The shark put up a good fight. It took the boat about 80 minutes to reel it in.

Great white sharks are protected, so the group released it after they measured and tagged it.

“Never started a year like this one, that’s for sure,” said Josh Bieber, who was part of the charter group. “It was like seeing a unicorn. We were just all blown away.”

