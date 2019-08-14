First woman named as Director for Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has a new Division of Fish & Wildlife Director.

Amanda Wuestefeld was named to the division director role this week after working for the agency for over 25 years.

This marks the first time a woman has held the position for Indiana DNR Fish & Wildlife.

Wuestefeld replaces Mark Reiter, who retired in July.

Wuestefeld says it's an honor to work with DNR staff.

"I look forward to this next chapter in my career to continue working to ensure great public access to our fish and wildlife resources,” Wuestefeld said.

She previously served as the assistant division director. Before that, she served as the Hoosier Outdoor Heritage coordinator for eight years. In that capacity, she led the launch of the division’s first hunting recruitment program to introduce young adults to the sport.

Wuestefeld holds a Bachelor's of Science in Wildlife Science from Purdue University.