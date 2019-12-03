First teddy bears to be donated to children in area hospitals arrive

The eighth annual Bears in the Air program landed at South Bend International Airport, and community stakeholders donated the first teddy bears to the program Tuesday morning.

The airport was joined by the South Bend Cubs, who have been involved with the event since its first year in 2012.

"It's a fun event that we can get Stu D. Baker out here, and Stu loves coming out and being a part of this event," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "And obviously, we're here to help the kids that are in the local hospitals. We're here to help the folks from Miller's Vets. And, you know, we love to be a great community organization. The airport does a lot of great things in the community. So, for us, it's really a no-brainer to be a part of this."

Bears in the Air will officially kick off at the airport on Friday night, with a reception beginning at 6. The event is open to anyone 21 or older.

The $20 entry fee will provide a teddy bear to a child in an area hospital and assistance to the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veterans Center.

If you're unable to attend, you're encouraged to donate to the program through Dec. 16.

