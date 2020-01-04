First responders coping after fatal pond incident in Mishawaka

The community is still reeling after a van slid into a retention pond on New Year's Eve, claiming the life of two children, while a mother and baby remain in critical condition.

Saturday, 16 News Now talked to St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann about how this incident impacted first responders who were on scene.

"I can't even fathom a tragedy like that with any one of my grandchildren. You know they'd have to take me out in a bag I’m afraid. It would be that bad,” McGann said.

The mother, 31-year-old Brooke Kleven, and her 3-month-old son Hendrik, remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Two other children, 4-year-old James, and 2-year-old Natalie Kleven, did not survive.

"I was called to the hospital for the four year old and the two year old James and Natalie that passed away there…And as soon as the four year old passed away, I was called upstairs to the PICU unit for the two year old Natalie that had passed away,” McGann said.

Two little souls, lost too soon.

“Hug…your kids, your grandkids, whatever you have, because the tragedy on New Year's Eve affected everyone that was there; everyone at the hospital; all of us that were there and my whole crew was there,” McGann said.

First responders see and experience a lot on and off scene.

“You have to hold it together for the families and be strong for them, but on New Year's Eve, when we were done, you know, like anyone else, I had to go sit in my car for about forty-five minutes,” McGann said.

After tragedy, families often rely on the support from first responders.

“Because we are the ones that stay with the family and contact the family, and answer any questions the family has, and try to help them as much as we can,” McGann said.

Police said Kleven was driving eastbound on University Drive. When she went to turn, she slid off the roadway.

Questions are being raised about the safety of that intersection, and the dispatch center's response to the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.