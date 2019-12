First responders are investigating a car found in the river in Mishawaka.

Someone fishing near Monkey Island found the vehicle and reported it around 4:40 p.m.

In addition to a water rescue team, the Department of Natural Resources was also called to the scene.

There is no word yet on how the vehicle got into the water, or if anyone was inside.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update this story when we learn more.