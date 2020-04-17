First responders in La Porte County participate in a procession for healthcare workers

Two local hospitals were shown some love Thursday night.

First responders from all over La Porte County participated in a procession to show their appreciation for healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

The procession was organized by the La Porte County Fire Chief's Association.

"It's a nice way to say thank you to healthcare workers that are on the front lines. I mean we are on the front lines also, but it's a great way to say thank you to the nurses, physicians, any healthcare worker that's working in any health care facility," said Andrew McGuire with La Porte County E.M.S.

They stopped at Franciscan Hospital first, and then made their way to La Porte Hospital.

"And we want them to feel the same kind of energy and enthusiasm that the emergency service workers are experiencing out in the field," said Michael Kellems, a retired police officer.

About 100 vehicles and around 20 departments participated in Thursday night's procession.

First responders also handed out cookies to staff.

"The hospitals are being very well taken care of as far as food wise. So we just wanted to give them a little gift and let them see the emergency service responders and the support that they have...," Kellems said.

Thank you for your dedication and service!