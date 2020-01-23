First recreational marijuana center in Niles opens its doors Thursday morning

There's a first time for everything, and Thursday marked the first time recreational marijuana could be legally purchased in southwest Michigan.

The sales at the ReLeaf Center in Niles started about at 10 a.m., and the line continued to get longer as the day went on.

When the doors opened up, about 30 people were waiting in line.

“We had multiple people coming up to the doors, parking,” said manager George George Pittenturf. “It was nice to see the turnout, I’m glad on a Thursday morning.”

The dispensary will allow 2 grams of dry flour per customer for the first 10 days of sales, and only cash is accepted.

If you do plan to buy marijuana, you don't have to live in Michigan, but it is illegal to take it over the border, and Indiana State Police are taking this seriously.

