First-graders partner with scientists for bird-watching

Spring is finally here, and first-graders at Darden Elementary School have been waiting anxiously to get outside, not because of outdoor research but to go bird-watching.

"When I heard about Project FeederWatch, I thought this was just perfect, because they partner with live scientists at Cornell [University], and we're creating future scientists," said Sally Carlin with the South Bend Community School Corporation.

The avid bird-watcher decided to share her passion with students to encourage them to care about the world around them.

These students know a lot about birds.

"My favorite bird we've been learning about is a mallard," first-grader Camden Mears said.

"Crows are just big and I really like big birds," classmate Melvin Nichols added.

The students were given a grant to study birds alongside Cornell Lab of Ornithology, partnering with real scientists to track migration patterns and promote bird conservation.

"Oh, it makes my heart sing, I'm so happy to see it," Carlin said. "They know their birds! They'll carry that passion with them the rest of their life."

First-grade teacher Geanna Jasper said her class has loved the course so far, and they hope to expand it moving forward.

"We were lucky to receive a grant awarded for $1,000," Jasper said.

"Their lives are broader and richer because they can name these birds," Carlin said. "It matters. Those birds are going to matter to them and wildlife in general will matter to them in a way that it never would have without this experience."

