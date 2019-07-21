First-ever Sand Soccer Tournament kicks off in Mishawaka

The first-ever sand soccer tournament took place in Mishawaka on Saturday.

Over 30 teams went head-to-head at Outpost Sports, with kids and adults of all ages competing to win.

Also at the tournament were the famous Futboleros, who showed off some of their SWEET soccer tricks.

The Futboleros have performed on big stages including the Rose Bowl, Nickelodeon, Disney and even LAST NIGHT'S Liverpool game at Notre Dame Stadium.

We asked them what they would rank Saturday's tournament.

"Well, for the first of it's kind...top 10," says the founder of the Futboleros James Ortega. "So we're super excited to be here and be a part of South Bend and the community and bringing all the soccer clubs and teams together."

The Futboleros perform at over 250 events nationwide.