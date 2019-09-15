First-ever Recover Michiana Fest takes place in Mishawaka

Community leaders are trying to put an end to the drug epidemic by kicking off the beginning of a new celebration.

It's called Recover Michiana and on Sunday they held their first-ever Recover Michiana Fest at Battell Park, in Mishawaka.

The goal of the event is to advocate for those battling with addiction, either personally or with a loved one, by bringing awareness and resources to one place.

People enjoyed music, food and received access to all kinds of addiction recovery programs.

"The opioid epidemic in our addiction community is a lot larger than we care to acknowledge," says Community Organizer Alicia Brown. "That's why the turnout is so great because we have a brotherhood full of sisters and brothers," she says. "This just right goes to show here that people are not alone and even if you think you are alone, you're not."

People who want to donate and become a sponsor to help the addiction community can click here.

