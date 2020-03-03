First draft of plan to save Benton Harbor schools to be unveiled March 17

The long-awaited academic and financial operating plan to improve the fortunes of Benton Harbor Area Schools is almost ready to be rolled out.

The first draft of the plan will be unveiled March 17, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say.

State officials suggested last May that Benton Harbor High School be closed to help the district with its high debt, decreasing enrollment and low test scores.

But after almost three months of tense negotiations, state officials hit the reset button and offered to help form and pay for the advisory committee.

The plan must be approved by school board trustees and state officials before being implemented.

