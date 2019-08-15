First day of school kicks off for South Bend students

South Bend kids went back to the classroom Thursday morning.

It was an exciting start to the day for students and teachers.

New superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings made the rounds at Muessel Elementary, Clay International and Washington High School.

Dr. Cummings greeted students with high fives as they arrived for their first day, and spoke with principals and teachers as they got ready for the big day.

"We're excited that our students are returning,” Dr. Cummings said. “Yesterday we had our back to school breakfast kick off for teachers, and transportation was up and rolling this morning. We're just excited to welcome our students back."

The district's three key goals for the school year focus on literacy, financial health and student empowerment.