Today:

Rain ending slowly. As the cold front clears Michiana, a high pressure system rolls in. Much less humid conditions set up for the week ahead. Highs Monday top out in the low 70s for the first day of fall.

Tonight:

Lows in the 50s. Open those windows!

Tomorrow:

Enjoy more fresh air in the house and give the ac a break. Highs in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.